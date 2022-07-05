AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $11.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $198 million, down 55.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $1 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.52% and -43.9%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.25, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.