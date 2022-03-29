AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $13.56, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.64% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.9% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.11%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.76.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

