AGNC Investment (AGNC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw AGNC Investment (AGNC) ending at $8.99, denoting a +1.81% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 0.8% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AGNC Investment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.42, showcasing a 20.75% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $254.19 million, indicating an 8572.87% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.67 per share and a revenue of $994.47 million, representing changes of -11.17% and +5424.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. AGNC Investment presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.3. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.91.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.