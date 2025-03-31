AGNC Investment (AGNC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

AGNC Investment (AGNC) ended the recent trading session at $9.58, demonstrating a +0.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.55% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.14%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 8.72% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 3.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.40, indicating a 31.03% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $155.42 million, up 618.05% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.61 per share and a revenue of $754 million, indicating changes of -14.36% and +4088.89%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, AGNC Investment is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.9. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.27 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

