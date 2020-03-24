AGNC Investment (AGNC) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.2% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $9.38 – $18.92 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past two months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher in the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for AGNC Investment. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the REIT and Equity Trust industry is New Residential Investment Corp. NRZ which carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



