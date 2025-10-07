AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $9.99, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.67%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 4.45% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 20, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.38, marking a 11.63% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $267.33 million, indicating a 517.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.59 per share and a revenue of $881.94 million, signifying shifts of -15.43% and +4799.64%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, AGNC Investment is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.71.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.