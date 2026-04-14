AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $10.64, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.18% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.66%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.84% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 20, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.36, reflecting a 18.18% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $310.89 million, reflecting a 95.53% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.5 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion, indicating changes of 0% and +112.45%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 7.92.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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