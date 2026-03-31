AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $10.03, moving +1.93% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.91%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 11.75% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AGNC Investment in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 20, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.36, indicating a 18.18% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $310.89 million, showing a 95.53% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.5 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion, which would represent changes of 0% and +112.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, AGNC Investment is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, AGNC Investment is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.55. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.47 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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