AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $8.04, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 30.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 12.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 24, 2022. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $289.1 million, down 34.74% from the year-ago period.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.94% and -26.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.14% higher within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.09.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



