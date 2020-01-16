AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $18.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.95%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 29, 2020. In that report, analysts expect AGNC to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.45% higher. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AGNC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.01, which means AGNC is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that AGNC has a PEG ratio of 2.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.