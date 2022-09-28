AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.22, marking a +1.54% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 23.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.93%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $287 million, down 35.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.93% and -27.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.48, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



