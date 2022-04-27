AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $11.09, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 18.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, down 19.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% lower. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC Investment has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.02 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.39.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

