AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $10.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $303.96 million, down 30.92% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC Investment has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.39 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.03, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

