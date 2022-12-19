AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $10.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 11.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $303.96 million, down 30.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.99% and -28.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.4.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.