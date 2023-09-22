AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $310.17 million, up 75.24% from the year-ago period.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $417.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.51% and -55.59%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.13.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.