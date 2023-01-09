AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $10.87, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 9.6% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $303.96 million, down 30.92% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.49, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

