AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $10.84, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 10.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $198 million, down 55.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $1 billion, which would represent changes of -22.52% and -43.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.28, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.