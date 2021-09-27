AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $16.24, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AGNC is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $397 million, down 19.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion, which would represent changes of +2.96% and +1.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AGNC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

