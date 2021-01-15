AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $15.66, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 7.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 25, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, up 12.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $384 million, up 33.8% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AGNC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.56, which means AGNC is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

