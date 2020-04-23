AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $12.36, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 13.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 21.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2020. In that report, analysts expect AGNC to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $351.30 million, up 114.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion, which would represent changes of +4.63% and +103.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AGNC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AGNC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.91, which means AGNC is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.