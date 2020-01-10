AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $17.96, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 29, 2020. On that day, AGNC is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.89%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AGNC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.75.

We can also see that AGNC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AGNC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.87 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

