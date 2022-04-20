AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $11.99, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 10.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.74%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.41% lower. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.53.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

