AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $12.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 13.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.89% in that time.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, down 17.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.32% lower. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.54, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

