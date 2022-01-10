AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $15.34, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, down 13.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $418 million, down 8.93% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.07.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.