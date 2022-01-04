AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $15.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $418 million, down 8.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.13.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.