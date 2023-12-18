AGNC Investment (AGNC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.73, marking no change from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.49, indicating a 33.78% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $351.34 million, up 1305.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.52 per share and a revenue of $146.84 million, demonstrating changes of -18.97% and -84.38%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.87. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.74 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

