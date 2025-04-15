AGNC Investment (AGNC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $8.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 18.45% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 3.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of AGNC Investment will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 21, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.40, marking a 31.03% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $155.42 million, up 618.05% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $754 million, which would represent changes of -14.36% and +4088.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.23. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.18.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

