AGNC Investment (AGNC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.12%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 4.26% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.55, marking a 21.43% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $386 million, up 493.88% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion, indicating changes of -17.24% and +713.41%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.39% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, AGNC Investment is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.53. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.79.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

