AGNC Investment (AGNC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.63%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 2.33% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.42, marking a 20.75% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $254.19 million, indicating an 8572.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $994.47 million. These totals would mark changes of -11.17% and +5424.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, AGNC Investment holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, AGNC Investment is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.53. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.11.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 133, this industry ranks in the bottom 46% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

