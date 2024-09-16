AGNC Investment (AGNC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, AGNC Investment (AGNC) reached $10.55, with a +1.93% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.50, marking a 23.08% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $419 million, indicating an 890.57% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $798 million, indicating changes of -19.16% and +424.39%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, AGNC Investment boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.82, so one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.