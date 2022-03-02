AGNC Investment (AGNC) Down 11.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for AGNC Investment (AGNC). Shares have lost about 11.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is AGNC Investment due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

AGNC Investment Beats on Q4 Net Spread and Dollar Roll

AGNC Investment reported fourth-quarter 2021 net spread and dollar roll income per common share (excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization costs) of 75 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The reported figure remained flat with the fourth-quarter 2020 figure.

Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income (excluding catch-up premium amortization) was $440 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $418 million. The reported figure, however, declined from the quarter-ago number of $443 million.

The company reported a fourth-quarter comprehensive loss per common share of 31 cents against the prior-year quarter’s income of $1.16.

For 2021, net spread and dollar roll income per common share (excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization costs) of $3.02 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.92. Also, adjusted net interest and dollar roll income (excluding catch-up premium amortization) was $1.79 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion.

Inside the Headlines

NII of $247 million declined 11.5% sequentially.

AGNC Investment's average asset yield on its portfolio, excluding the net to-be-announced (TBA) position, was 2.30% in the fourth quarter, up from 2.28% recorded in the prior-year quarter.

For the December-end quarter, the combined weighted average cost of funds, inclusive of interest rate swap, was a net benefit of 0.02%, compared with a net benefit of 0.03% witnessed in the previous quarter.

The average net interest spread (excluding catch-up premium amortization) was 2.15%, down from 2.19% reported in the prior-quarter.

AGNC Investment’s tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 7.6X as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with 8.5X in the prior-year quarter.

For the December-end quarter, the company's investment portfolio bore a weighted average actual CPR of 18.6%, down from 27.6% witnessed in fourth-quarter 2020.

As of Dec 31, 2021, its tangible net book value per share (“BVPS”) was $15.75, down 4% from $16.41 as of Sep 30, 2021. Also, it compares unfavorably with BVPS of $16.71 as of Dec 31, 2020.

The economic loss on tangible common equity for the company in the reported quarter was 1.8%. This included a dividend per share of 36 cents and a decrease of 66 cents in tangible net BVPS.

As of Dec 31, 2021, the company’s investment portfolio aggregated $82 billion. This included $79.7 billion of Agency mortgage-backed securities and TBA securities, and $2.3 billion of credit risk transfer and non-Agency securities.

As of Dec 31, 2021, AGNC Investment’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $998 million, down from $1.01 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.

Capital Deployment Activities

In the fourth quarter, AGNC Investment announced a dividend of 12 cents per share each for October, November and December. Notably, the company declared $11.2 billion in common stock dividends or $44.32 per common share since its initial public offering in May 2008 through fourth-quarter 2021.

The company repurchased 2.7 million shares for $42 million under its $1-billion buyback plan expiring on Dec 31, 2022.

