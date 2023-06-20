AGNC Investment (AGNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $10.13, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 11.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $342.01 million, up 8.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $832.99 million. These totals would mark changes of -24.12% and -11.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.54, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.