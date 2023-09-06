AGNC Investment (AGNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.68, marking a -0.82% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $310.17 million, up 75.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $417.5 million, which would represent changes of -22.51% and -55.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.48% higher. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC Investment has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.06 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.81.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

