AGNC Investment (AGNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $7.83, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 28.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 24, 2022. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $289.1 million, down 34.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.63% and -26.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.04% higher within the past month. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.77. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.35.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



