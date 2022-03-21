AGNC Investment (AGNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $13.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.11%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC Investment has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.88 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.69.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.