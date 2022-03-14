AGNC Investment (AGNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $12.77, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 7.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, down 17.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.74% lower. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.73.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

