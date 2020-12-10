AGNC Investment (AGNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $15.50, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 7.44% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AGNC is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $332.50 million, up 15.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.37% and +83.98%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.02% higher. AGNC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AGNC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.01. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.4.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

