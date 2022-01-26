AGNC Investment (AGNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $14.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.57% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 31, 2022. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $418 million, down 8.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.86% lower. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC Investment has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.52 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.59, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

