AGNC Investment (AGNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $14.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.2% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 10.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $418 million, down 8.93% from the prior-year quarter.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.52% and +4.88%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.79, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.