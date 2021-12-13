AGNC Investment (AGNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $15.34, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55%.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 10.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $418 million, down 8.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.52% and +4.88%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.31% higher. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.67.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.