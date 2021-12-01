AGNC Investment (AGNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $15.10, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.02% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.48% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $418 million, down 8.93% from the prior-year quarter.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.52% and +4.88%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.31% higher. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC Investment has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.21 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.33, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

