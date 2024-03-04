AGNC Investment (AGNC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.89% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.12% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.41%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 0.31% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of AGNC Investment will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.53, reflecting a 24.29% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $360.85 million, indicating a 468.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.92% and +686.15%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, AGNC Investment possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.5.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

