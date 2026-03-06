AGNC Investment (AGNC) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $10.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.59%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 4.39% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 2.34%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.36, indicating a 18.18% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $310.89 million, reflecting a 95.53% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.5 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +112.45%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.99% decrease. AGNC Investment presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, AGNC Investment is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.25. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.19.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

