AGNC Investment (AGNC) Declares $0.12 Dividend

AGNC Investment said on April 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.27%, the lowest has been 7.71%, and the highest has been 19.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.09 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 711 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGNC Investment. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGNC is 0.21%, a decrease of 14.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.47% to 291,725K shares. The put/call ratio of AGNC is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AGNC Investment is $11.63. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 15.59% from its latest reported closing price of $10.06.

The projected annual revenue for AGNC Investment is $1,536MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VBCVX - Systematic Value Fund holds 500K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 98.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 262.34% over the last quarter.

Asset Dedication holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.75%.

Natixis holds 438K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FNDB - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,755K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,676K shares, representing a decrease of 24.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 5.93% over the last quarter.

AGNC Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.

