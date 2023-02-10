AGNC Investment (AGNC) Declares $0.12 Dividend

AGNC Investment said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $11.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.18%, the lowest has been 7.71%, and the highest has been 19.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.02 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.25% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for AGNC Investment is $11.83. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3.25% from its latest reported closing price of $11.46.

The projected annual revenue for AGNC Investment is $1,536MM. The projected annual EPS is $2.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 703 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGNC Investment. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGNC is 0.24%, a decrease of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.21% to 271,265K shares. The put/call ratio of AGNC is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,537K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,357K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 19.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,272K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,198K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 20.24% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,068K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,738K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 17.65% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 7,285K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,896K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,137K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,187K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 21.75% over the last quarter.

AGNC Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.