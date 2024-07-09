AGNC Investment (AGNC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, AGNC Investment (AGNC) reached $9.74, with a +0.62% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.14%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 0.21% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 5.5% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AGNC Investment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 22, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.53, indicating a 20.9% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $404 million, up 685.51% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.14 per share and a revenue of $1.16 billion, signifying shifts of -18.01% and +569.51%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, AGNC Investment is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, AGNC Investment is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.52. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.54.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

