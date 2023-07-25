AGNC Investment (AGNC) Beats on Q2 Net Spread and Dollar Roll

AGNC Investment Corp.’s AGNC second-quarter 2023 net spread and dollar roll income per common share (excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization costs) of 67 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents. However, the bottom line declined 19.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income (excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization costs) of $493 million remained flat from the quarter-ago levels.

The company reported second-quarter comprehensive income per common share of 32 cents against the prior-year quarter’s loss of $1.34.

Inside the Headlines

Net interest income was negative $69 million against $315 million in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $342 million.

AGNC Investment's average asset yield on its portfolio was 3.72 % in the second quarter, up from 3.09% in the prior-year quarter.

The combined weighted average cost of funds, inclusive of interest rate swap, was 0.63% compared with 0.14% in the year-ago quarter.

The average net interest spread (excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization costs) was 3.26%, up from 2.74% reported in the year-earlier quarter.

As of Jun 30, 2023, AGNC’s average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 7.2 compared with 7.8 in the prior-year quarter.

In the second quarter, the company's investment portfolio bore an average actual constant prepayment rate of 6.6%, down from 12.4% in the previous-year quarter.

As of Jun 30, 2023, tangible net book value per commonshare (BVPS) was $9.39, down from $11.43 as of Jun 30, 2022.

The economic return on tangible common equity was 3.6%. This included a dividend per share of 36 cents and a decrease of 2 centsin tangible net BVPS.

As of Jun 30, 2023, the company’s investment portfolio aggregated $58 billion. This included $46.7 billion of Agency mortgage-backed securities, $10.2 million of net to-be-announced mortgage position, and $1.1 billion of credit risk transfer and non-Agency securities.

As of Jun 30, 2023, AGNC Investment’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $716 million, down from $975 million as of Mar 31, 2023.

Dividend Update

In the second quarter, AGNC Investment announced a dividend of 12 cents per share each for April, May and June. Notably, management declared $12.4 billion in common stock dividends or $46.48 per common share since its initial public offering in May 2008 through second-quarter 2023.

Conclusion

In the second quarter, increasing asset yields supported the results. In a bid to navigate the monetary policy transition, the company has defensively positioned itself with prudent asset-selection efforts and timely portfolio adjustment. Going forward, investments in agency MBS will drive attractive risk-adjusted returns.

AGNC Investment currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

