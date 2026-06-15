AGNC Investment (AGNC) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $10.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.65% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.07%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 0.29% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.86%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of AGNC Investment will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $361.52 million, up 123.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4% and +117.14%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, AGNC Investment boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, AGNC Investment is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.6. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.87.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.