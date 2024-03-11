AGNC Investment (AGNC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw AGNC Investment (AGNC) ending at $9.81, denoting a +0.82% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.41%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 3.07% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 4.89% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.29%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $360.85 million, reflecting a 468.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.92% and +686.15%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, AGNC Investment holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.65. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.57.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

