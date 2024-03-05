AGNC Investment (AGNC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.51, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.65%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 1.17% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 3.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AGNC Investment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.53, signifying a 24.29% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $360.85 million, reflecting a 468.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion, indicating changes of -19.92% and +686.15%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, AGNC Investment holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, AGNC Investment is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.36, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

